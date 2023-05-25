Betano already offers EGT Digital’s gaming content in Bulgaria

EGT Digital and Kaizen Gaming extend their partnership in Bulgaria, offering 70 games to Betano customers.

Press release.- EGT Digital is proud to announce that it has extended its partnership for Bulgaria with Kaizen Gaming, one of the fastest-growing gaming companies internationally that operates with Betano brand. The customers of Betano already have the opportunity to dive into the exciting gaming world of all 70 titles of the provider’s portfolio offered, including Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance, and the five games with a Single Progressive Jackpot.

Тhe brand-new multiplayer title xRide, featuring an innovative concept according to which the winnings are generated by an increasing multiplier and the players can track in real-time the results of the other participants, is also available.

“We are well familiar with EGT Digital‘s games, which have been available to our Romanian customers for several months,” stated Tsvetin Yordanov, country manager for Bulgaria at Kaizen Gaming. “We constantly aim to provide the best and most trusted experience to our customers and having in mind the fact that the provider has a very high rating among Bulgarian players, it was easy for us to decide to start offering them at the local market as well. We are very satisfied with the results demonstrated so far.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, also shared that she is optimistic about the collaboration with Betano. She concluded: “I believe that we have started a very fruitful collaboration with the operator and we will have many more attractive propositions for their clients in the near future.”