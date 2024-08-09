Super Group revenue rises 9% in Q2

Revenue from Betway was up 7.6 per cent year-on-year.

UK.- Super Group has reported record quarterly revenue of €414.7m for Q2, a rise of 9 per cent year-on-year. The Betway brand contributed €246.3m, rising 7.6 per cent.

Betway’s revenue from Africa and the Middle East reached €152.8m, while European revenue hit €45m, up 23 per cent. The brand exited the US market in July.

However, Super Group achieved strong North American results from its casino brand Spin. The brand recorded €112m in revenue in North America, while total revenue rose 11 per cent to €168.5m.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 8 per cent to €81.9m. The company reported a €0.8m loss, with €36.8m relating to impaired Digital Gaming Corporation assets.

Group CEO Neal Menashe said: “I’m glad we have reached a conclusion in shutting the US sports betting market and we continue more generally to optimise our global footprint both in terms of geography and product.”

Meanwhile, CCO Richard Hasson has said that Super Group will reinvest up to €40m in Spin in the US if it continues to perform well in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.