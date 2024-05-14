Sunset Station Casino to open new sportsbook

The Nevada casino will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 16.

US.- Sunset Station Hotel and Casino, in Henderson, Nevada, is to open a new STN Sportsbook on May 16 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event will be led by Station Casinos executives including the property’s general manager Jordan Seager and vice president of Race and Sports Jason McCormick.

Sunset Station’s Race and Sportsbook temporarily closed last year for work on the new space, which features a 150-foot video wall, lounge-style seating, race and sports betting kiosks and a bar. During the renovation, a temporary race and sportsbook was located next to the Rewards Center.

See also: El Cortez Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas announces $20m expansion

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.29bn in March

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.29bn in gaming revenue in March. That’s a decrease of 1.5 per cent year-on-year, ending a streak of eight consecutive monthly increases.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $715.8m, down 1.2 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.13bn, a 1.5 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue decrease 3.8 per cent year-on-year.