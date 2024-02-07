Strike averted as Culinary Union reaches deal with Las Vegas casinos

The agreement averted a walkout in Super Bowl week.

US.- A union representing hospitality workers says it has reached a tentative agreement with six more hotel casinos in downtown Las Vegas and has called off a strike deadline for another. The agreements averted a Monday morning strike at the start of Super Bowl week.

The Culinary Workers Union announced that it had agreed on a tentative five-year contract with the Golden Nugget, Binion’s, Four Queens, Fremont, and Main Street. The deal covers about 1,000 workers. The union also reached a tentative agreement with Downtown Grand, covering about 200 workers.

Unions are being given more time to reach an agreement with Virgin Las Vegas, an off-strip resort. In a statement, Culinary Union secretary-treasurer Ted Pappageorge said a deal is expected “in the coming weeks.”

The Las Vegas Strip’s three largest employers – MGM Resorts International, Caesar Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts – reached deals late last year.

