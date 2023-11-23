Workers at three Las Vegas casinos ratify new contract

The Culinary Union continues to negotiate with more operators in the city.

Workers at Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment have approved new contracts.

US.- After nearly seven months of negotiations, Las Vegas Casino workers in the Culinary Union have voted in favour of ratifying new contracts. Some 40,000 workers at Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment approved their new contracts by a 99 per cent vote.

The Culinary Union continues to negotiate with other operators. Culinary secretary-treasurer Ted Pappageorge told the Review-Journal that the union negotiated for “stronger protections against job-replacing technology.”

He saidL “The Culinary Union has won the best contracts ever in its 88-year history. The total compensation won by the Culinary Union for workers employed at MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts casino properties is approximately $2bn over the total five-year contract – that’s $2bn which will stay in Las Vegas and will benefit every community and neighborhood.”

Last week, Workers at MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown voted to ratify a new contract, ending a 34-day strike at the two Detroit properties.