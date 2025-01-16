Station Casinos to open second Seventy Six Tavern in North Las Vegas

The new location is set to open on January 23.

US.- Station Casinos is set to open the Seventy Six Tavern’s second location in North Las Vegas. The venue located in Aliante Parkway will open to the public on January 23. The company laucnhed its first location in the area in October.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9am and an opening party will take place on January 24. It will feature food options, beverages and live entertainment. Guests will also have the chance to participate in raffles, with over $2,000 in prizes.

The gaming area includes 15 state-of-the-art IGT Peak bartop machines, offering more than 55 options for poker, blackjack, slots and keno.

Just Announced: Seventy Six by Station Casinos will open a second tavern location in Aliante, set to debut January 23rd.



The new tavern, located at 7225 Aliante Pkwy off the 215, will feature 'All-American Spirits, Dining, and Gaming' and a family-friendly dining experience. pic.twitter.com/g23OvTnbW9 — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) January 13, 2025

The company announced on its website: “Join us in celebrating this exciting milestone as we bring our signature dining, drinks and gaming experience to the heart of the Aliante community. This event marks the next chapter in our journey to deliver exceptional dining, expertly crafted beverages and the thrill of state-of-the-art IGT Peak gaming machines—all within a welcoming Americana-themed atmosphere that feels like home.”

Bobbie Rihel, vice president of Small Properties at Station Casinos, said: “We are excited to bring another Seventy Six Tavern to the North Las Vegas area. Following the success of our first location, we are excited to bring our approachable and quality concept to the Aliante community, where we believe it will quickly become another favourite spot for enjoying drinks and meals with friends or family, engaging in top-notch gaming, and sports viewing.”

Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas begins Phase II expansion

Durango Casino & Resort, located in Southwest Las Vegas, began construction of its Phase II expansion on Monday, January 6.

According to Station Casinos, the property’s owner, Phase II expansion will add a new parking structure with almost 2,000 convenient parking spots and over 25,000 square feet of additional casino space featuring a new high-limit slot and bar area offering an additional 230 slot machines, 120 of which are dedicated to the new high-limit room. The expansion will provide guests with additional parking and dynamic new gaming options.