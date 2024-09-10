North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians and Station Casinos break ground on new venue

Pre-construction is underway on a 100,000-square-foot facility.

US.- The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians of California has broken ground on a new casino in Madera. Tribal citizens and community members gathered at the tribes’ federal trust land north of the City of Madera, California.

The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians has partnered with Station Casinos to build and operate the new entertainment facility. On completion, the North Fork Project will feature a 100,000-square-foot casino with over 2,000 slot and video poker machines and 40 table games.

“It is an amazing day for my community of Madera. We’ve been waiting with them and sacrificing and crying along with them because there were so many obstacles,” said Mayor Santos Garcia of Madera: “The casino coming in is going to provide numerous people with good paying jobs and other companies are going to come here and say, we want to build around the casino because they have traction, they have people coming in.”

North Fork Rancheria Tribal chairman Fred Beihn stated: “Today we stand on the shoulders of many tribal leaders who came before us and wish to thank the numerous regional leaders who respected our cause, our approach, and our ambition to improve the quality of life for our citizens as well as our surrounding community.”