Spotlight Sports Group launches digital betting shop displays at York

The displays will be fed content, full form and tipping from various countries.

UK.- Spotlight Sports Group (SSG) has launched digital betting shop displays at the on-course William Hill shop at the York racecourse. The dynamic displays will be fed proprietary data from the Racing Post alongside content, full form and tipping from the UK, Ireland, South Africa, Hong Kong, UAE, US and France.

SSG B2B retail director Alan Pepperell said: “Spotlight Sports Group is delighted to be showcasing the future of retail sports betting, and the support of both William Hill and York racecourse is vital to this. Racing Post content has been a part of retail betting for over 25 years and continuing this in the digital sphere shows our commitment to retail betting and innovation.”

Stuart Wright, head of stadia at William Hill, said: “I am delighted to announce that William Hill has partnered with the Racing Post and installed Digital Betting Shop Displays in a brand-new on-course betting shop, as part of the rebuild of the Theakston’s Bar in the Bustardthorpe Stand at York Racecourse.

“This is the first time we have given our on-course customers the opportunity to use the Racing Post Digital Betting Shop Displays and is something that we were keen to do to support York Racecourse in their prestigious new development.

“William Hill is synonymous with horse racing. We have on course betting shops at 53 UK racecourses, providing customers with the brand that they know and trust at the races. This exciting initiative at York is the latest of several investments in our on-course presence and I would like to wish William Derby and the team at York every success with their newly modernised area of the course.”

William Derby, chief executive and clerk of the course at York Racecourse, also celebrated the new partnership by stating: “The digital betting shop displays with Racing Post content are a fantastic addition for racegoers in our new, state-of-the-art, William Hill shop in the Southern End Development at York.

“They provide racegoers with access to up-to-date information on runners at the touch of a screen in this high spec new development at the heart of our multi-million pound upgrade in facilities for standside racegoers.

“We are delighted our longstanding partnerships with both William Hill and Racing Post have allowed us to deliver such a wonderful facility for racegoers to further enjoy their racing at York.”

Last month, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) announced the publication of its new code of conduct for gambling sponsorship agreements. The move is a response to a proposal in last year’s UK gambling white paper for all sports to develop such a code.

The BHA Code of Conduct was developed with input from stakeholders in the sector, the Racecourse Association, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC). The body says the code will help ensure minimum standards for social responsibility in all sponsorship agreements with gambling operators.

Racecourses and horseracing stakeholders are asked to commit to four principles when considering sponsorship agreements with gambling operators: reinvestment into sport, maintaining sporting integrity, protecting children and young people and ensuring that the promotion of betting is undertaken in a socially responsible way.