BHA publishes new code of conduct for gambling sponsorship

UK.- The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has announced the publication of its new code of conduct for gambling sponsorship agreements. The move is a response to a proposal in last year’s UK gambling white paper for all sports to develop such a code.

The BHA Code of Conduct was developed with input from stakeholders in the sector, the Racecourse Association, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC). The body says the code will help ensure minimum standards for social responsibility in all sponsorship agreements with gambling operators.

Racecourses and horseracing stakeholders are asked to commit to four principles when considering sponsorship agreements with gambling operators: reinvestment into sport, maintaining sporting integrity, protecting children and young people and ensuring that the promotion of betting is undertaken in a socially responsible way.

Racing companies must only enter agreements with licensed operators, and deals must benefit the wider sector and protect the integrity of racing. Partnerships must not harm younger audiences or at-risk players in any way.

The BHA said the code would be implemented alongside the existing Sponsorship Framework for Racecourse Owners and the Jockeys’ Sponsorship Code. It has pledged to work with the DCMS to monitor the impact of the code and compliance in the sector.

Last month, the BHA responded to a documentary that revealed cases of animal abuse in the horseracing sector. RTE Investigates‘ Horses: Making A Killing included hidden-camera footage at the Irish equine abattoir in Straffan, County Kildare. The BHA said it was aware of issues involving illegal tampering with horse passports and reiterated its call for the introduction of a digital-only system for equine ID. It said it would make this a “core ask” for the next UK government.