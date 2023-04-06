Sports Integrity Summit announced to take place in Brasilia

This event will provide a forum to foster closer cooperation between the public and private sectors.

GovRisk and Genius Sports, will jointly host the 2nd Sports Integrity Summit in Brasilia, on May 11, 2023.

Press release.- On Thursday, May 11, The International Governance and Risk Institute (GovRisk) and its partner Genius Sports will host Brazil’s 2nd Sports Integrity Summit in Brasilia.

This summit follows the gathering of representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Special Sports Secretariat, Public Prosecutors Office and Federal Police in Brasilia in October 2019. At that summit, it was agreed that a Sports Integrity Association would be beneficial to the industry and ABRADIE has recently launched.

Since that inaugural event, public scrutiny on sports and betting in Brazil has intensified, with match-fixing reaching endemic levels and Brazilian football triggering the most integrity alerts of any sport in the world.

With the regulation of sports betting expected imminently by the Brazilian Ministry of Finance, the summit will debate the potential impacts of sports betting regulation in Brazil in terms of taxation, licensing requirements and ways to detect, prevent and investigate the suspicious betting activity. International experts from regulated markets such as the UK, Italy, USA and Australia will share their insights on best practices gained from legalisation and regulation in these mature markets.

The summit will leverage the most advanced technical solutions available and discuss the evolution of regulatory models to identify and map current criminal trends to help encourage collaboration between policymakers, regulators, and the full range of sports stakeholders to protect Brazilian sports from match-fixing.

Lead partner Genius Sports will demonstrate how advances in big data monitoring technology, AI and specialist intelligence systems enable suspicious betting to be rapidly identified to help prevent, detect and investigate match-fixing, and bolster local and international law enforcement efforts.

Dominic Le Moignan, executive director at GovRisk, said: “This summit is both timely and enormously important, following both an increase in match-fixing attempts in some Brazilian football leagues and other top sports, alongside ongoing efforts to regulate sports betting in Brazil. The summit is a unique opportunity for Brazil to draw lessons from the successes and mistakes of other earlier regulated markets and to design an ecosystem that both supports sports teams and players against criminal activity and protects the integrity of Brazilian sport now and for future generations.

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: “In legalised sports betting markets, effective regulation provides greater transparency, cooperation and information sharing – all vital pillars to protecting the integrity of sport. Although match-fixing attempts are currently prevalent across Brazil, regulators have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a leading regulatory framework that tackles this issue head-on.

“We look forward to working alongside other key stakeholders and sharing our extensive experience in sports integrity, data and regulation to protect and enhance the future of Brazilian sport.”

High-profile international and local delegates include representatives from organisations such as the Ministry of Finance, Brazilian Olympic Committee, Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Attorney General’s Office, United Nations Office on Drugs (UNODC) and Crime, Interpol, ABRADIE, Genius Sports, Rei do Pitaco, Entain, Liga Nacional de Basquét (LNB), Athletico Paranaense, Sao Paulo Football Club, BNLData and legal representatives from Bichara & Motta, FYMSA law firms, with additional partners to be announced in the coming days.

See also: Genius Sports exceeds revenue and EBITDA guidance in 2022