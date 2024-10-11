Sports betting in West Virginia: handle reaches $46.4m in September

The handle decreased 0.7 per cent year-over-year but increased 47.5 per cent from August.

US.- West Virginia’s sports betting handle was $46.4m in September, down 0.7 per cent from the same month in 2023 but up 47.5 per cent from August 2024. According to the West Virginia Lottery, $41.7m came from betting online and $4.7m from retail sportsbooks.

Operators revenue totalled $7.1m, a rise of 48 per cent year-on-year rise and 61.5 per cent from August. Online operators generated $6.1m of all monthly revenue while retail generated a year-high of $1m.

Greenbrier, partnered with FanDuel and BetMGM, led with $3m in revenue from $19.4m in bets for a hold of 15.46 per cent. Charles Town, partnered with DraftKings, ESPN Bet and Fanatics, posted revenue of $2.9m from $20m in bets, and Mountaineer, partnered with Caesars and BetRivers, registered $248,000 from $1.9m in bets.

