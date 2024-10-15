Sports betting in Tennessee: handle reaches record $524.8m in September

The handle was up 25.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Bettors in Tennessee wagered a record $524.8m on sports in September, according to Tennessee’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council (SWAC). The sports betting handle was up 25.5 per cent year-on-year and 52.5 per cent compared to August of this year. The total beat the previous record of $517.4m set in November 2023.

Gross handle was $520.8m after accounting for $3.9m in undisclosed adjustments. Tennessee does not publish data on monthly revenue, but the state collected $9.6m in privilege tax from sports betting during the month. Tennessee operators are taxed at 20 per cent. Some 80 per cent of the taxes go to education, 15 per cent to local governments and 5 per cent to mental health programmes.

