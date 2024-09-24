Sports betting in Sweden: new campaign against match-fixing

Svenska Spel has announced a collaboration with the National Sports Confederation and SISU Sports trainers.

Sweden.- The Swedish state-run gambling operator Svenska Spel has announced a new campaign against match-fixing alongside the National Sports Confederation, SISU Sports trainers and five specialist sports associations. The campaign highlights the importance of reporting contact with match-fixing.

Participating in the campaign are the Basketball Association, the E-Sports Association, the Ice Hockey Association, the Tennis Association and the Football Association. A number of ambassadors will participate in the campaign, which is aimed at those active in all branches of sport. The main aim is to “counteract the culture of silence” that can arise when people who come into contact with match-fixing feel alone and don’t report due to fear of negative consequences.

Material for the campaign includes a number of films that will be used at sports high schools, at referee meetings and other gatherings. The films will also be shown on social media.

Svenska Spel said: “Illegal influence is a threat to all sports and not only risks the careers of individual players, but the existence of entire sports. Therefore, it is crucial that everyone who comes into contact with match-fixing dares to report.”

Anna Johnson, president and CEO of Svenska Spel

Anna Iwarsson, president of the Swedish Sports Confederation and SISU Sports Trainers, said: “Match-fixing is one of the biggest threats to sport and we need to do everything we can to stop it. We in the sports movement have enormous strength when we stand united. When we together say no to criminals, we make it extremely difficult for them to operate and earn money at the expense of the sports associations.

“It is important that everyone in the sports movement is aware of the regulations that clarify the obligation you have to report, then you need to have knowledge of how and where to report. But the most important thing is that you should not feel a fear of reporting. Together we are strong.”

Anna Johnson, president and CEO of Svenska Spel, said: “To successfully fight match-fixing, we must stand united. As a betting company, it is important that we share our expertise, so that together we can protect the sport and its players. It feels very positive that today, together with sports, we can present a joint initiative that we believe will increase knowledge and make it easier for active players to dare to report suspected match-fixing.”

Earlier in the month, the Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen fined Svenska Spel SEK2m (€175,000) for having slot machines at several venues that lacked the correct licence. The slots were found at bingo venues that had changed addresses.

Svenska Spel said the failure occurred due to a “misunderstanding” around the process involved when a venue changes its physical address.

Svenska Spel said it understood that it had made an incorrect interpretation of how it should report the moving of machines at bingo halls that have a licence that is not location-bound. It added that it was under the impression that only an address change was required and that this could be done via email.