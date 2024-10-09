Sports betting in Ohio: Oddin.gg secures a three-year licence

The company also holds licences in New Jersey, Colorado, West Virginia and Ontario.

US.- The esports betting solutions provider Oddin.gg has secured a three-year sports betting licence in Ohio. The firm also holds US licences in New Jersey, Colorado, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

The company described the Ohio licence as a strategic milestone, noting that, according to projections from the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, the state’s sports gaming market is expected to reach approximately $3.35bn annually as it matures.

Vlastimil Venclík, CEO of Oddin.gg, commented: “Securing a licence from the Ohio Casino Control Commission is a significant step in our North American journey. Ohio is poised to become one of the most dynamic betting markets in the US, and gaining this approval after meeting the state’s rigorous standards is a true reflection of our commitment to integrity and excellence both in Ohio and beyond. However, this license isn’t just about expanding our reach; it’s about ensuring our partners have access to market-leading esports betting solutions that fully align with all local regulatory requirements.

“Ohio’s market is gearing up to be something special, and we’re excited to help operators tap into that potential. As esports betting continues to evolve, Oddin.gg is ready to provide the expertise, technology, and support to make sure our partners succeed.”

See also: BETBY and Oddin.gg broaden content partnership

Ohio’s sports betting handle was $548.7m in August, according to Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s a 44.6 per cent increase over August 2023, and also 14.9 per cent ahead July of this year. Consumers wagered $539.9m on sports online during the month, while $13m was bet at retail sportsbooks.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported taxable revenue of $48.8m, a 19.6 per cent increase from the same month in 2023 but down nearly 12 per cent from July. Online sports betting generated $46.6m in revenue, while retail sportsbooks contributed $2m to the monthly total. Total taxable revenue for the year-to-date in Ohio stands at $541.5m.