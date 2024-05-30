BETBY and Oddin.gg broaden content partnership

This boosted content allows operators to capture the attention and engagement of esports enthusiasts, gamers, and bettors alike.

BETBY Games content is now available within Oddin.gg’s iFrame.

Press release.- BETBY and Oddin.gg have expanded their partnership, seamlessly integrating BETBY’s content into Oddin.gg’s iframe through the company’s proprietary esport feed solution, BETBY Games.

Oddin.gg’s advanced iframe will from now on feature a dedicated eSimulator tab for eSoccer and eBasketball content provided by BETBY Games, eventually providing end-players with an amplified content portfolio of an additional 50,000 events per month with no latency live video streaming. This boosted content allows operators to capture the attention and engagement of esports enthusiasts, gamers, and bettors alike.

Apart from eSoccer and eBasketball, BETBY Games titles also include eFighting, eCricket, eShooter, eHorse Racing, eTennis and eStreet Soccer.

Kirill Nekrasov, head of BETBY Games said: “We’re excited to unveil the smooth incorporation of BETBY Games titles into Oddin.gg’s state-of-the-art iframe solution. This extended collaboration with Oddin.gg promises to deliver an enhanced esports betting experience for end-users. More than just a functional enhancement, this integration aims to elevate engagement and captivate the next wave of esports enthusiasts, ensuring continuous access to esports content even during periods of limited live events.”

Marek Suchar, co-founder and managing director at Oddin.gg said: “Oddin.gg leads the forefront of technical innovation in esports betting solutions. We’re happy to join forces with BETBY, sharing our passion for pioneering technologies, and constantly seeking new frontiers to boost player engagement. I am positive that this extended partnership will further enhance the esports betting experience for both traditional as well as the new generation of bettors alike.”