Sports betting in Indiana: handle reaches $483.8m in September

Sports betting spending increased by 19 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $483.8m in September, up 19.7 per cent from last year and 57.1 per cent from August of this year. Online betting contributed 97 per cent of the total handle.

The Indiana Gaming Commission reported that the state’s retail sportsbooks and sports betting apps generated a combined $53m in taxable adjusted gross revenue, beating last September’s total by 29 per cent and August by 65.1 per cent. American football was the most popular sport to wager on, generating $175.4m in bets amid the start of the NFL and college football seasons. Baseball ranked second with $54.5m, while parlay bets totalled $164.4m.

See also: Greg Small to step down as director of Indiana Gaming Commission

DraftKings remains the market leader. In September it posted $19.3m in revenue off a $190.3m handle for a hold of 10.14 per cent. It was followed by FanDuel with $18.2m in revenue from $148.4m in bets and a 12.26 per cent hold. The state collected an added $5m in taxes, up by more than $1m year-over-year. That year-to-date tax revenue figure to $33m.