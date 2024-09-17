Indiana sports betting handle reaches $307.9m in August

Revenue was $32.1m.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $307.9m in August, up from 17.9 per cent from July. Revenue was $32.1m, up 10.4 per cent month-over-month. In-person operators saw a 21.35 per cent win rate, generating $1.68m in revenue from $7.86m in wagers.

DraftKings led the market becoming the first operator to surpass a $100m handle since November 2023. It registered a $111.47m handle and $9.86m in revenue. FanDuel posted a $93.08m handle and $9.24m in revenue and BetMGM a $30.8m handle and $3.03m in revenue. The industry generated more than $3m in tax revenue, bringing the year-to-date total to $28.4m.

Greg Small to step down as director of Indiana Gaming Commission

Indiana governor Eric Holcomb has announced that Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) executive director Greg Small will step down from his role on September 20 after three years in the post. IGC general counsel Dennis Mullen will act as the interim executive director until a permanent replacement is found.

Writing on LinkedIn, Small said he had accepted a role with Fliff to become head of legal and government affairs. Small joined the IGC in August 2015 as general counsel. He held that role until September 2021, when he was appointed executive director. Small oversaw the granting of the first competitive casino licence for more than a decade, paving the way for the opening of Indiana’s 13th casino, Terre Haute Casino Resort.