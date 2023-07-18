Sports betting expected to launch in November in Maine

Final sports betting rules have been submitted to the Attorney General Office.

US.- The Maine Gambling Control Unit announced that legal sports wagering in Maine is expected to go live in November. Maine’s final sports betting rules have been submitted to the Attorney General Office for legal review. After the licences are issued, the licences will go live and Maine sports betting will be eligible for launch.

“Temporary or initial licences will be issued on the day of adoption to allow licensees to go live and offer wagers on sports according to law and rule,” stated Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine’s governor Janet Mills signed a law to legalise sports betting in May 2022, giving tribes exclusive rights to conduct online wagering. Sports betting is expected to generate between $3.8m and $6.9m in revenue for Maine. Casinos and other legal gambling generated $64m in 2022.

Under Maine’s sports betting legislation, each of four Native American tribes will be able to apply for a single mobile sports betting licence, and the state will receive 10 per cent of adjusted gross sports wagering receipts. Upon launch, it’s expected that four sportsbooks will be operational, each partnered with one of the state’s four tribes. FanDuel and DraftKings are live in Maine via their fantasy offerings.

Tax revenue would be distributed in several ways including to the state’s general fund. Each mobile licence would cost $200,000 and last four years, while the four-year retail sports betting licences would cost $4,000.