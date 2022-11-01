Sportradar to bolster Kindred Group’s customer acquisition with ad:s paid social

Sportradar will help Kindred Group to grow its customer base and increase the effectiveness of its advertising spend by optimising social media as an acquisition channel.

Press release.- Sportradar has today announced a new agreement with Kindred Group for the provision of paid social media advertising to boost customer acquisition through its ad:s multi-channel performance marketing platform.

Under the terms of the deal, the sports technology company is helping the global digital entertainment brand to grow its customer base and increase the effectiveness of its advertising spend by optimising social media as an acquisition channel.

Sportradar’s ad:s paid social advertising solution enhances Kindred’s ability to effectively target and acquire customers across social media, through a deeper understanding of online behaviours and the delivery of relevant, real-time content based on individual interests.

The company’s proprietary technology automatically generates hundreds of thousands of personalised adverts, allowing three of Kindred Group’s flagship brands, 32Red, Unibet and VladCasino, to send more effective messages directly to sports fans and bettors across the Meta platforms of Facebook and Instagram.

Florian Geheeb, global director of advertising sales, at Sportradar said: “Sportradar has enjoyed a productive partnership with Kindred Group, and today’s deal underscores our commitment to continuously deliver the best possible products and services to the top names in betting and gaming. An effective social media advertising strategy is essential for sustainable customer growth and must deliver a strong return on investment; our ad:s paid social service will help Kindred Group realise this potential.”

Elen Barber, chief marketing officer at Kindred Group said: “By leveraging Sportradar’s AI-led technology, Kindred will enhance the relevancy and personalisation of social media advertising across a number of regions, boosting our creative delivery capabilities and improving marketing campaigns’ time-to-market.”

Utilising artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, and 20 years of data expertise, Sportradar has developed the leading paid social media advertising solution in the betting and gaming industry. With more than three billion people worldwide actively engaging with social media each month, sports betting operators are increasingly recognising the significant customer acquisition potential of paid social advertising.

Sportradar’s ad:s end-to-end paid social media advertising service includes campaign management, measurement tools that optimise performance in real-time, and automated creative production featuring the latest fixtures and odds.

Sportradar’s market-leading product is supported by a team of expert channel strategists and has been shown, in a private study, to increase purchase intent and drive significant return on advertising spend of up to 450 per cent.

The deal is an expansion of an existing agreement Sportradar has with Kindred Group to supply the company with its market-leading portfolio of betting products and services including live streaming of sports events, virtual betting solutions, and engagement tools such as live match trackers.