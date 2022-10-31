Carsten Koerl, CEO & founder of Sportradar, named EY Entrepreneur of the year

An independent panel of judges selected Mr. Koerl based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core competencies and attributes.

Press release.- Sportradar’s CEO and Founder, Carsten Koerl has been named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 in Switzerland.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is highly respected across the globe as an award, as a program, and, even more importantly, as a mindset.

Since 1986, the auditing and consulting firm EY has been committed to the unique Entrepreneur Of The Year program which recognizes the achievements of exceptional entrepreneurs. An independent panel of judges selected Mr. Koerl based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core competencies and attributes.

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company with a strategy that is focused on innovation and long-term value creation. Mr. Koerl has led Sportradar’s business since its founding in 2001, driving the profitable growth of the company from a start-up to a global leader in sports data and technology.

Today it serves more than 1,700 clients in over 120 countries, employs over 3,500 employees and is publicly listed on NASDAQ. Mr. Koerl remains fully invested in fueling the continued growth of Sportradar.

He is supported by an experienced, customer-centric leadership team, which enables the company to rapidly develop new products and move quickly to capture growth opportunities. Sportradar’s investors include CPP Investments and TCV, as well as leaders in the sports industry such as Michael Jordan, Ted Leonsis, Todd Boehly, and Mark Cuban.

“I am incredibly honoured to win this prestigious award,” said Mr. Koerl. “I celebrate this accomplishment with the entire team. I am proud that we are recognized for the impact that our innovative and visionary technology products have on the sports ecosystem. But we are just at the beginning of our journey as the sports, media and betting industries converge with Sportradar at the centre of this massive market.”

With the EY Entrepreneur Of The YearTM Award 2022, the auditing and consulting firm EY has decorated innovative Swiss entrepreneurs for the 25th time in Switzerland. A ten-member jury was responsible for judging the finalists in four categories. Koerl won the award in the category “Service & Commerce”.