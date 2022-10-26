Sportradar and FanDuel sign long-term agreement for official NBA data through 2030-31 season

Mutual commitment to innovation through the development of new betting products and offerings at the heart of deal.

Press release.- Sportradar and FanDuel Group (FanDuel), announced the signing of a new partnership for official NBA data through the end of the 2030-31 season. Under the terms of the agreement, Sportradar will supply FanDuel with official NBA data and supplementary betting services for its sportsbook platform.

In addition, FanDuel has also agreed to extend its original August 2021 main data agreement with Sportradar through September 2031, which continues Sportradar’s designation as the preferred data and odds supplier to FanDuel.

Sportradar and FanDuel will collaborate to enhance the sports betting experience through innovative products and offerings including, for the first time, the use of certain player tracking data to create props and support the growth of same game parlays. Prop and parlay style wagering, which continues to increase in popularity, enables customers to bet in new and more creative ways.

FanDuel becomes the first North American sports betting operator to utilize Sportradar’s official NBA data following the global technology company’s landmark partnership with the NBA announced in November 2021.

Sportradar will provide the FanDuel Sportsbook with access to the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of betting products and betting entertainment tools, such as live match trackers and betting widgets.

Additionally, FanDuel’s U.S. teams will begin to utilize Sportradar’s proprietary Live Channel Trading (LCT) product. Sportradar LCT is the fastest solution on the market for in-play trading with all matches transmitted via Sportradar’s in-house, purpose-built Video Delivery Network (VDN), a back-end live video streaming system that provides audiovisual game feeds up to eight seconds faster than any TV broadcaster.

“As the largest operator in North America, FanDuel is an exceptional partner, trusting in our products and services to help define their market differentiation,” said Carsten Koerl, CEO, Sportradar.

“We are thrilled to further expand our relationship with FanDuel in a manner that will evolve and grow the skyrocketing market for sports betting in the U.S., while continuing to monetize our long-term partnership with the NBA. This deal demonstrates the value of our strategy in delivering products and services on top of data rights.”

“FanDuel’s top priority is to provide a superior product experience to our customers. As we forged this deal, it was critically important that our commitment to NBA basketball and its official data be tied to substantial reinvestment in product innovation and enhancements that will ensure FanDuel retains a market-leading NBA offering,” said Christian Genetski, president, FanDuel Group.

“We’re excited to continue our long-term relationship with Sportradar, as their comprehensive data is a critical element to a successful customer experience and one we now have long-term stability with moving forward.”

Sportradar’s data rights partnership with the NBA makes it the exclusive worldwide provider of NBA, WNBA and NBA G League Data beginning with the 2023-24 season and running through the 2030-31 season.