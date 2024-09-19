Sportradar launches micro markets on tennis matches

Sportradar is set to further expand micro markets with the addition of American football, baseball, basketball and ice hockey in the first half of 2025.

Sportradar, in collaboration with Tennis Data Innovations (TDI), is introducing micro markets for ATP tennis matches this October.

Press release.- Sportradar is set to further transform the betting landscape with the launch of micro markets, the next generation of in-play betting products, across leading sports, opening fresh revenue streams for operators.

In a strategic move, Sportradar, in collaboration with Tennis Data Innovations (TDI), is introducing micro markets for ATP tennis matches this October. This exclusive partnership marks yet another step in offering bettors more granular and engaging wagering options in tennis.

Sportradar currently offers micro markets across other popular sports including soccer and table tennis. Micro-betting is a form of live wagering that enables operators to offer bets on specific, short-term outcomes within a game or event.

By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and deep tennis data from TDI, Sportradar will offer operators a cutting-edge solution that processes hundreds of thousands of data points per match. The result is eight distinct micro markets expected to generate approximately 1,500 new betting opportunities per match.

Unique to Sportradar, the ATP tennis micro markets include:

The next breakpoint

Will the next serve be an ace, rally, or double fault

Who will serve the next ace

All point outcomes (player 1 winner; Player 1 Error, Player 2 Winner; Player 2 Error)

Total shots in a point

Last stroke type (e.g. serve, return, forehand, backhand, or volley)

Karl Danzer, SVP Odds Services at Sportradar said: “The introduction of micro markets underscores Sportradar’s commitment to leading the industry with advanced proprietary technology to provide clients with unmatched opportunities to engage fans and generate new revenue across hugely popular betting sports like tennis.”

Sportradar is set to further expand micro markets with the addition of American football, baseball, basketball and ice hockey in the first half of 2025.