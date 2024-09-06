Sportradar hosts integrity workshop with Palmeiras team

The event addressed risks and the prevention of match-fixing in football.

Press release.- Sportradar held an integrity workshop with the professional men’s team of Palmeiras as part of its commitment to educate and prevent match-fixing practices in sports, using advanced technology and detailed analysis to ensure the integrity of competitions. The goal of the event was to raise awareness and educate players and coaching staff about the threat of match-fixing in football.

During the workshop, athletes participated in interactive activities and learned about real-life situations highlighting the risks and circumstances involved in match-fixing and the dangers of professional athletes engaging in sports betting. Sportradar shared detailed information based on its experience in monitoring, detecting, and investigating match-fixing cases in sports competitions worldwide.

Felippe Marchetti, Sportradar’s Integrity Partnerships manager in Brazil, stated: “Combating match-fixing is an ongoing effort that requires the awareness of everyone involved in sports. Our goal is to equip players with the knowledge needed to recognize and report any suspicious approaches, and it is an honour for Sportradar to host this seminar for Palmeiras, one of the most traditional and successful clubs in the country. We appreciate them opening their doors and collaborating with us to build a safe environment for our football.”

This workshop is part of a series of ongoing actions that Sportradar promotes around the world to protect the integrity of sports. In Brazil, several federations and clubs have already received this training, including the Northeast Federations, the Minas Gerais Football Federation, Náutico, Sport, and Vitória. The Education and Prevention Integrity programs are part of the company´s match-fixing prevention services,