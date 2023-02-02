Sportingtech unveils fresh look for ICE London return

Award-winning provider prepares for its biggest showcase yet.

Press release.- Platform provider Sportingtech has revealed a new brand identity ahead of ICE London to reflect its forward-thinking approach. The show will be the company’s biggest ever, with an impressive 650sq.m stand (S4-530) showcasing its full platform services across casino, sportsbook, and retail.

Sportingtech will demonstrate its flagship platform which allows operators to customise the player experience with over 9,500 casino games and more than 100 sports across 1,300-plus betting markets, with innovative cross-selling solutions to provide the very best that the industry has to offer.

The power, flexibility, and speed of the solution enabled operator 888AFRICA to roll out across Africa in four hugely diverse markets with impressive time to market, allowing them to reap the cross-sell rewards of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

FIFA’s event also saw the company achieve huge commercial success through its Popular Bets & Events widget. This collates and displays the 10 most popular bets and events across an operator’s platform, refreshing every five minutes, a unique feature which has been in high demand since launch.

Sportingtech’s latest solution will also be showcased at ICE London, which allows operators to seamlessly introduce a sportsbook offering via an iFrame into their existing front-end while accommodating their own UI, providing operators the same great benefits as full turnkey customers.

Sportingtech delegates will be on hand at ICE London to discuss how personalised solutions can significantly boost player acquisition and retention across both casino and sportsbook, including omni-channel features that seamlessly connect the online and brick-and-mortar experiences.

Sportingtech will also showcase a rebrand at ICE London, which sees the company’s look updated for a more robust, eye-catching and modern design.

This year’s event, which takes place from February 7-9 at ExCeL London, will be the first full-sized ICE London following the pandemic, with 2022’s April event seeing reduced attendances.

Bobby Longhurst, managing director at Sportingtech, said: “Since I became Managing Director I’ve been really looking forward to this event and the opportunity to showcase our industry-leading products and services on the largest scale.

“2022 was a fantastic year for our company as we further expanded into new markets. We are now looking to build on those successes in 2023, by enabling both new and existing operators to broaden their horizons with our ever-evolving technical solutions. With the continued growth and development of our platform, we are excited to attend ICE London and highlight our products.”

Touching on the new branding for Sportingtech, Bobby added: “Our understanding of the challenges affecting operators, and our commitment to delivering fully customised casino and sportsbook solutions for every client, means we offer a product and service that just can’t be matched – with our brand enhanced as an industry trailblazer.”

For visitors to ICE London wanting to explore Sportingtech’s solutions, you can find them on stand S4-530.

