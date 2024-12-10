Sportingtech supercharges live casino experience with CreedRoomz partnership

This strategic integration will enable Sportingtech to offer an elevated live casino experience with CreedRoomz.

igaming provider integrates CreedRoomz to deliver a “cutting-edge live casino experience for operators worldwide.”

Press release.- Sportingtech has announced a new partnership with CreedRoomz, the acclaimed live casino provider. This strategic integration will enable Sportingtech to offer an elevated live casino experience with CreedRoomz’s extensive suite of 25+ games, diverse table options, and top-tier mobile optimisation, further enhancing Sportingtech’s platform to operators globally.

Founded in 2012, CreedRoomz has swiftly become known for its innovative and customisable live casino solutions, which combine high-quality graphics, premium sound, and mobile optimisation for seamless gameplay. As the official winner of “Live Casino Provider of the Year” at the SiGMA Europe Awards, CreedRoomz brings a distinguished reputation and cutting-edge technology to this collaboration.

CreedRoomz is preparing an exciting lineup of show games, including Richie Wheel, Richie Roulette, and more. These games feature totally unique concepts and mechanics, offering distinctive gameplay experiences that will raise the bar in live casino entertainment.

Robert Nevill, commercial account manager at Sportingtech, commented: “Integrating CreedRoomz’s live casino solutions is a significant step forward for Sportingtech as we continue to diversify our offerings. CreedRoomz’s innovative approach and impressive game variety ensure our operators can deliver an engaging and diverse experience that resonates with live casino enthusiasts worldwide. We are thrilled to bring their high-quality, award-winning content to our platform.”

See also: The Unit signs partnership with Sportingtech Brazil brands

Features and benefits

With this integration, Sportingtech’s operator partners can access CreedRoomz’s standout titles such as Aurum Roulette, offering win multipliers up to x700, and fast-paced Baccarat and Blackjack tables optimised for all player levels. CreedRoomz’s range of dedicated tables and custom campaigns, including tournaments and bonus structures, will empower operators to enhance player retention and build brand loyalty through a tailored live gaming experience.

CreedRoomz also offers a fully mobile-optimised suite, ensuring smooth performance across all devices. Supported by robust licensing across multiple jurisdictions, including Denmark, the United Kingdom, Malta, and more, CreedRoomz upholds high standards for fairness and security, with independent certification reinforcing its commitment to safe, enjoyable gaming.

Lusine Voskanyan, business development manager at CreedRoomz, stated: “Our partnership with Sportingtech will enable us to expand our reach and bring our unique live casino experience to new audiences. Sportingtech’s comprehensive platform and broad market presence make them an ideal partner, and we are excited to work together to bring operators and players the unparalleled quality, innovation, and customisation options CreedRoomz is known for.”

According to the company, this integration “underscores Sportingtech’s commitment to continuous innovation, providing operators with a wide variety of engaging, localised content.” The addition of CreedRoomz’s sophisticated live casino offering enables Sportingtech’s partners to cater to the growing demand for high-quality, flexible, and secure live casino experiences on a global scale.



