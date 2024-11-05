CreedRoomz introduces New Aurum Roulette Game Show

The new format allows players to experience the thrill of live gaming more interactively and dynamically.

This new format combines the classic excitement of roulette with a unique game show format featuring players’ favourite Aurum mode.

Press release.- CreedRoomz has announced the launch of its innovative Aurum Roulette Game Show, offering a fresh, interactive experience to players worldwide.

The Aurum Roulette Game Show combines the classic excitement of roulette with a unique game show format featuring players’ favourite Aurum mode. Hosted by CreedRoomz’s professional presenters, the new format allows players to experience the thrill of live gaming more interactively and dynamically.

Enhanced gameplay with Aurum Multiplier Mechanics

Players can enjoy a more dynamic gameplay experience thanks to the updated Aurum Multiplier Mechanics. With increased volatility and higher average multipliers, the game caters to both high-risk players and those who prefer a more conservative approach. The engaging multipliers add excitement to every spin, promising a more rewarding session for all types of players.

Seamless user experience on mobile and desktop

The Aurum Roulette Game Show offers a revamped and intuitive user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) across both mobile and desktop platforms. Designed to be visually appealing and easy to navigate, the game enhances user interaction and satisfaction, ensuring that players enjoy a seamless experience wherever they play.

Boosting player engagement

With its innovative mechanics and interactive format, the Aurum Roulette Game Show is poised to increase player engagement and retention across all platforms.

Arturs Fjodorovs, game product manager at CreedRoomz, commented on the launch: “Aurum Roulette launch marks an important step in the development of show games, offering our partners a powerful platform to captivate and engage new players. As part of the exciting Aurum feature overhaul, now available on all roulette tables, this innovative enhancement is more dynamic, volatile, and user-friendly than ever. Early results are already proving its value, with impressive boosts in both player retention and turnover, driving growth for our partners.”

See also: CreedRoomz heads to SBC Summit 2024