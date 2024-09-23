CreedRoomz heads to SBC Summit 2024

The company will exhibit its complete suite of offerings at the expo in Lisbon.

Press release.- CreedRoomz is set to attend SBC Summit 2024, following the event’s transition from Barcelona to Lisbon scheduled for September 24-26. Attendees can explore CreedRoomz’s complete suite of offerings at stand B180. “We are also delighted to introduce new games promising enhanced player satisfaction,” the company stated.

Participants can visit CreedRoomz’s booth to view its diverse collection of over 24 games, broadcast in 12+ languages, showcasing its global reach and commitment to varied gaming experiences.

CreedRoomz is proud to showcase the Aurum Roulette game show and Deluxe Roulette, two new titles added to the company’s game catalogue. These new releases offer enhanced gameplay features and elevate the live gaming experience. The company will also present its 4 main Live casino business solutions including Generic API, Dedicated Tables & Studios, Land-to-Live Technologies and newly introduced Dedicated Virtual Tables.

During the expo, CreedRoomz will provide a sneak peek at its upcoming games and show games, “set to bring new excitement to the players worldwide”, the company said, and invited to visit stand B180 at the SBC Summit to explore CreedRoomz’s solutions, get insights into the live casino industry and discuss potential opportunities for collaboration.