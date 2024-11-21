Sportingtech unveils new state-of-the-art Malta office to power global operator success

Strategically located in Sliema, the expansive new office demonstrates Sportingtech’s commitment to scaling its operations and supporting the growth of its global partners.

Press release.- Sportingtech has announced the opening of its latest office in Sliema, Malta—a leading business hub for the tech and gaming industry. This modern, spacious office follows an earlier expansion in Sofia this year, reinforcing Sportingtech’s dedication to growth for both the company and its operators.

By expanding its physical footprint, Sportingtech continues to strengthen its global infrastructure, providing the resources necessary to support its operators in reaching new heights. The new Sliema office offers an inspiring workspace designed to empower Sportingtech’s team with collaboration-driven facilities and state-of-the-art amenities that drive efficiency and innovation, ultimately translating into greater support and growth for their operator partners.

Tom Ustunel, chief executive officer at Sportingtech, remarked, “Opening a larger office in Malta’s vibrant Sliema district is a testament to our company’s growth trajectory and our dedication to delivering top-tier support to our global operators. This new space equips our team to excel and to further fuel the success of our operator partners, whose growth is closely tied to our own.”

Sportingtech’s continued expansion reflects its brand philosophy of fostering growth through advanced solutions and enhanced operational support, ensuring its operators are well-positioned for success in a competitive igaming market.

“The new office in Sliema marks another step forward in this journey, reinforcing Sportingtech’s reputation as a trusted, growth-driven partner for operators worldwide,” said the company.

