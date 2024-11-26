The Unit signs partnership with Sportingtech’ Brazil brands

The company has been selected to provide app development in South America, following redesigning of the supplier’s sportsbook.

Press release.- The Unit, a leader in nearshore product development and marketing services for sports betting and igaming, has entered a collaboration with sports betting and igaming provider Sportingtech.

Sportingtech is a provider of turnkey betting and gaming solutions designed for regulated and emerging markets around the globe. The company stated that its igaming platform offers everything covering sportsbooks and casinos via a modular system and intuitive back office for a fully omnichannel solution.

The Unit will develop apps for Sportingtech’s brands in Brazil, bringing its expertise in creating native iOS and Android applications tailored to the specific needs of clients. This partnership has already included a successful redesign of Sportingtech’s sportsbook, with The Unit utilising its ability to design and develop robust, scalable platforms which deliver a seamless user experience.

Paddy Casey, co-founder at The Unit, said: “Sportingtech is one of the leading suppliers in the sports betting and igaming industries, and we are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership. We are pleased to bring our extensive knowledge and expertise to ensure Sportingtech’s brands operate with the strongest possible mobile app.

“This follows the launch of Sportingtech’s redesigned sportsbook, where our team were able to provide our bespoke software development services to address unique business requirements and challenges. We very much look forward to working with Sportingtech and making the most of the synergies this partnership will present.”

Tommy Molloy, chief product officer from Sportingtech, added: “Partnering with The Unit reflects our commitment to delivering tailored solutions that empower operators to stand out in competitive markets like Brazil. The Unit’s expertise as a trusted developer ensures our partners can achieve peak performance and provide unparalleled user experiences.

“Following the successful launch of our newly redesigned sportsbook, this collaboration reinforces our focus on continuous improvement and flexibility, enabling us to offer an industry-leading turnkey platform that sets new standards in customisation and growth.”

See also: Sportingtech unveils new state-of-the-art Malta office to power global operator success

With offices in Ireland and Moldova and a newly-formed USA division opening in New York in January 2025, The Unit has an unwavering commitment to becoming the partner of choice throughout the industry. In addition to its broad-ranging marketing services, the team has solidified its strong track record of building world-class, scalable, and efficient products for the sports betting and igaming sector in recent years.

As The Unit embarks on this period of growth, the company remains committed to delivering exceptional products and services to its clients. With its experienced team, best-in-class product development capabilities, and focus on innovation, The Unit is poised to shape the future of the sports betting and igaming industries.