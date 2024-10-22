Sportingtech introduces its new sportsbook interface

The platform continues to revolutionise the igaming landscape with customisation and control for operators.

Press release.- Sportingtech has introduced its new refined and smoother Sportsbook interface, designed to offer operators enhanced customisation and control options. This major UI overhaul empowers operators to differentiate their services and deliver a truly personalised experience for their customers, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the competitive igaming market.

The new Sportsbook interface unveils cutting-edge features designed to revolutionise the user experience:

Custom events creation: Allows operators to stand out by creating custom events, markets, and outcomes, providing them a unique edge in the marketplace.

Betbuilder: Allows players to combine multiple bets from various markets and boost operators' potential revenues.

Improved share-a-bet feature: A more streamlined version of this popular tool allows players to easily share and engage with their bets more than ever before.

300 exclusive icons: Providing operators with a vast array of unique icons that set their sportsbook apart, ensuring a distinctive visual identity.

Faster quick bet: Sportingtech's re-engineered Quick Bet feature, now quicker than ever, ensures users can place bets instantly without missing out on key opportunities.

Enhanced betting history control: A key requirement for Brazilian regulation, this feature provides users with improved transparency and control over their betting history, ensuring full compliance and a superior user experience.

Sportingtech is set to showcase this new Sportsbook interface at SBC Summit Latinoamérica, taking place from October 29-31 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Miami, at stand E40. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how these features elevate the Sportsbook experience, providing operators with unrivalled tools for customisation.

Tommy Molloy, chief product officer of Sportingtech, commented, “Our new Sportsbook interface reflects our unwavering commitment to providing our partners with the tools they need to thrive. This launch underscores our focus on delivering a highly customisable and innovative platform that meets the evolving needs of both operators and players. With features like Custom Events and Betbuilder, we empower our partners to create more engaging and personalised experiences that drive acquisition, retention, and overall growth.”

“We pride ourselves on being a global provider with local expertise, building solutions that offer innovation and customisation, all while supporting our partners through dedicated, world-class service,” Molloy added. “This major release continues our mission to create a faster, richer experience for players while equipping our partners with the flexibility and support they need to accelerate business growth and achieve long-term success.”