Sportingtech appoints Paul Jerram as new head of compliance

Tier-one platform provider bolsters compliance team with a key hire.

Press release.- Sportingtech, the multi-award-winning, full-service betting and gaming platform provider, has appointed Paul Jerram to the role of head of compliance.

Jerram brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and a demonstrable track record of achievement in igaming compliance, encompassing both the strategic and operational dimensions of the online casino and sports betting industry.

He joins Sportingtech after five years at Sporting Group, having most recently held the position of Head of Internal Audits and Standards.

As well as the igaming sector, he has significant experience of regulation within financial services, having advised and supported a wide range of organisations during regulatory regime change.

Sportingtech will look to harness this expertise as it continues to make the introduction of online casino and sportsbook offerings as straightforward as possible for operators in emerging and recently regulated markets.

The appointment will also serve to optimise Sportingtech’s flagship Quantum platform, which provides end-users with an optimised betting experience, and operators with the flexibility of a highly customisable solution, access to more than 65 sports, 9,000 games and over 1,000 betting markets.

Bobby Longhurst, Managing Director of Sportingtech, said: As the opportunities in emerging and regulating markets continue to abound, it’s never been more important for operators to have a firm grasp on the nuances of compliance within these jurisdictions as they continue to evolve.

“With that in mind, we couldn’t be happier to welcome Paul Jerram to the team, whose background is exactly what we need to continue to navigate the choppy and changing waters of compliance along with our operating partners.”

Paul Jerram, head of compliance at Sportingtech, said: “I’m delighted to be joining Sportingtech, particularly in the run-up to the World Cup. It’s all hands on deck and a deeply exciting time, and I can’t wait to help maximise the gains we secure from a compliance perspective as the company continues to expand at pace.

“Sportingtech has clearly built up a great deal of momentum in recent months, and I expect the next phase of the company’s development to be extremely busy and gratifying.”

