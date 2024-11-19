Sportingtech amplifies casino content with Alea integration

Through this new partnership, Sportingtech operators will gain access to Alea’s catalogue of over 15,000 games.

Press release.- Sportingtech has announced its latest partnership with Alea, a casino aggregator known for its game portfolio and approach to content delivery. This integration brings over 15,000 games to Sportingtech’s platform, allowing operators to provide players with a variety of gaming options, from slots to live casino and table games, all optimized for seamless gameplay.

Alea’s library includes some of the industry’s most engaging titles, designed to offer operators a competitive edge with a unique blend of popular games and exclusive features. With zero technical maintenance required, Alea’s content provides a hassle-free expansion solution that empowers Sportingtech’s operators to elevate their casino offerings without additional operational burdens.

Robert Nevill, senior commercial manager at Sportingtech, commented: “Partnering with Alea marks an exciting enhancement to our platform, giving our operator partners access to one of the largest and most dynamic game libraries in the market. Alea’s commitment to providing high-quality content without technical hurdles perfectly aligns with Sportingtech’s mission to deliver versatile solutions for our clients. This partnership represents a significant step forward as we continue to expand our game variety and enrich the player experience across global markets.”

Premium game selection & seamless integration

Alea’s extensive content library will allow Sportingtech operators to attract and retain players with a broad range of entertainment options. Alea’s integration ensures that Sportingtech’s platform remains at the forefront of the igaming industry, supporting operators with an optimised, ready-to-launch library that requires no ongoing technical support. This focus on seamless integration enables Sportingtech’s clients to remain competitive by continually refreshing their game portfolios in response to evolving player demands.

Jordi Sendra, CEO at Alea, stated: “We are delighted to partner with Sportingtech, whose comprehensive platform and expansive market reach make them an ideal partner for delivering our content to new audiences. Alea’s extensive game selection, combined with our commitment to operator flexibility and player engagement, will undoubtedly enhance the gaming experience for Sportingtech’s operators. We look forward to seeing this partnership drive growth and provide operators with a unique edge in the competitive igaming market.”

This collaboration underscores Sportingtech’s commitment to providing its operators with premium, customisable content solutions that keep players engaged. The addition of Alea’s comprehensive game library positions Sportingtech to deliver a top-tier gaming experience, supported by an ever-growing selection of content tailored to the needs of a global audience.