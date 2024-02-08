SOFTSWISS wins Platform Provider of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards

Over 50 industry-leading executives cast their votes to choose the best in particular categories.

The Platform Provider of the Year Award rewards the supplier whose platform is constantly upgrading to meet more operator needs.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a technology software provider with 15+ years of experience in the igaming business, celebrates achieving the Platform Provider of the Year accolade at the Global Gaming Awards EMEA.

Opening a fruitful week of the ICE London event, the Global Gaming Awards stand as the epitome of prestige and acknowledgement within the online gaming dynamic landscape. With a firm focus on the EMEA region, over 50 industry-leading executives cast their votes to choose the best in particular categories.

The Platform Provider of the Year Award rewards the supplier whose platform is constantly upgrading to meet more operator needs. The Award recognises the gaming industry’s strongest performers over the past 12 months. This year, SOFTSWISS was selected as the triumphant winner in the Platform Provider of the Year category, showcasing its excellence among the strongest players in the domain.

See also: Dario Leiman, SOFTSWISS: “At ICE, our primary focus will be unveiling our strategic acquisition of a stake in Turfsport”

For over 15 years, SOFTSWISS has been leveraging its vast experience to impact the gaming landscape positively through technology and innovations. This commitment has earned high appreciation from industry leaders and clients, resulting in the company receiving over 15 awards in the previous year alone. According to the latest Kantar survey, 80 per cent of SOFTSWISS’ clients express satisfaction with the company’s products and services.

Symbolically, the Casino Platform, the flagship product, made its debut at ICE London in 2013. Today, it unites more than 6 million players from different regions of the world. Being a reliable and proven product, the Casino Platform receives regular updates to ensure the best player experience and boundless growth for operators.

In 2024, SOFTSWISS has already unveiled a series of product updates. The Casino Platform has introduced the Tournament Service, an upgraded version of its Tournaments. Additionally, it has incorporated AI into Event Streaming and updated its Bonus API. These enhancements empower operators with more efficient, data-driven tools for player engagement and business optimisation.

Max Trafimovich, CCO at SOFTSWISS, summarises: “It is truly gratifying to witness the collective efforts of our talented team reshaping the igaming business, fostering an environment that is more appealing, transparent and responsible. We are glad that our endeavours are recognised by industry leaders and proud to stand at the forefront of excellence.”