SOFTSWISS unveils redesigned company website

The updated web portal combines a user-friendly product presentation platform and an online tool for business growth.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS‘ website redesign is made to display key pillars of service declared by the company, namely expertise, innovation, and security.

The website redesign is dedicated to the company’s not too distant rebranding. One of the most notable visual features is the 3D elements, which reflect the innovativeness of the company solutions and also provide a visual prompt for the growing number of software products and solutions in the portfolio.

Along with an updated look and feel, the website’s navigation has been reviewed. Website visitors will be able to discover SOFTSWISS products and services, as well as the solutions derived from them. Website users can expect more pages to be added shortly with more product announcements to follow.

“We are really happy with what we have done. Hopefully, the new website will provide a deeper understanding of our products and showcase all the possible cooperation opportunities SOFTSWISS has to offer,” noted Valentina Bagniya, Chief Marketing Officer at SOFTSWISS.

Moreover, the corporate online resource now highlights SOFTSWISS charity and social responsibility initiatives as well as providing materials for media partners. Website guests will also get acquainted with the SOFTSWISS experts through a collection of their thought leadership pieces on a dedicated page. In addition, website users will now have the opportunity to subscribe to company news via email.