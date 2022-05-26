SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator launches first global campaign across MGA Brands

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator focuses on promoting online casino brands.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator makes the next step towards broadening the player experience with the launch of the first global campaign across MGA licensed brands. This became possible after starting cooperation with SlotHunter, a popular online casino working under the Maltese jurisdiction.

Recently, the Jackpot Aggregator announced the first local campaign in Malta for N1 Casino. Thanks to the partnership with SlotHunter, another brand within the same casino group, the local campaign turned into a global one and united the two reputable casino brands. The audience of both projects now has a chance to hit the prize when placing bets in different online casino games. In turn, the operator has the ability to manage and customise the campaigns according to player needs and preferences to increase their loyalty.

“We are pleased that more and more N1 Partners Group projects are joining the Mystery Drops promo. This promo is now working exclusively on our online casinos and we see that our audience appreciates this novelty. I should note that more than 2,500 prizes in total have already been won on our projects,” commented Yaroslav Laptev, Chief Product Officer N1 Partners Group.

“We achieved a significant milestone by launching the first global campaign in the Maltese market with N1 Partners Group”, continues Aliaksei Douhin, Product Manager at Jackpot Aggregator. “We’re grateful to the team for their trust and fruitful work. The results of our joint work confirm that campaigns ignite player activity and, accordingly, help business growth”, summarised Aliaksei Douhin.

Another distinctive feature of the cooperation with SlotHunter is that it’s the first case to connect to the Jackpot Aggregator via the AngularJS frontend framework, spread among online casino operators.

Being a flexible and multi-functional iGaming solution, the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator focuses on promoting online casino brands, increasing the player activity and lifetime value by running different types of community games. The jackpot marketing and promotion solution is available for online casinos, game aggregators, or game providers.

