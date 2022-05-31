SOFTSWISS Sportsbook introduces CMS for online betting

The CMS, which was developed especially for online sports betting projects, provides clients with one more instrument for brand customisation.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS aims to simplify the process of managing websites launched on its sportsbook platform by implementing a content management system.

According to the company, the CMS was developed especially for online sports betting projects. It covers all the specific requirements related to sports betting web portals and provides clients with one more instrument for brand customisation.

The corporation explains that those changes, that previously required frontend developer work, now take a matter of seconds. Namely, the novelty allows the operator to add or modify any kind of content on their online sports betting website easily and quickly via a convenient CMS tool.

See also: SOFTSWISS Sportsbook launches lootbox bonus

The system made by the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team offers a wide range of functions such as:

Сhanging the information about licences and setting up live chats

Prompt localisation

Strengthening of SEO promotion

User profile customisation, header, left sidebar, footer, and contacts forms as well as many other useful features.

Another significant advantage of the Sportsbook CMS is to come shortly. The content management system will be updated with the extended functionality for setting up and managing banners on the website. Operators will have a chance to target banners to the particular player audience, event, country, or any other characteristics which could be relevant to the brand at the moment.

“Our main task now is to make the Sportsbook the most flexible solution for online betting. Launching the CMS is another logical step towards this goal” noted Alexander Kamenetskyi, product owner at SOFTSWISS Sportsbook. And he added: “This is not the last technical update for the near future. We are currently working on a feature that will allow the Sportsbook to immediately stand out from the competition.”

See also: Spring offer: SOFTSWISS Sportsbook and Game Aggregator Combo

Earlier this month, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team announced the launch of its new multi-brand back office. In addition to the technical updates, the team introduces a few new features including Hunting tournaments and Lootbox bonus as part of the online sports betting gamification plan.