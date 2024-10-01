SOFTSWISS spotlight: Top highlights from SBC Lisbon 2024

The company reflects on its participation in the event and the most memorable moments of the expo.

Press release.- Eighty SOFTSWISS delegates attended the SBC Summit Lisbon, hosting their partners at the company’s largest stand in history – a 288m² space. Partners, clients, and industry peers gathered at the stand to celebrate SOFTSWISS’s 15th anniversary. With ‘Cheers!’, lively discussions, and a spirit of collaboration, guests explored future business opportunities, forged new partnerships, and discovered new avenues for growth.

Among the highlights was the chance for clients to meet with SOFTSWISS founder Ivan Montik and Formula 1 legend Rubens Barrichello to discuss business insights.

Montik and Barrichello shared their leadership experiences on the main stage during the Leaders Summit, engaging the audience with invaluable lessons. Ivan Montik took on the role of interviewer, drawing out key leadership insights from Rubens Barrichello, who spoke about the critical lessons he learned as a Formula 1 driver and how he applies them to business as a leader. The event, tailored for leaders, offered inspiration to everyone in attendance.

From the stage, Rubens Barrichello reflected on the importance of practice and adaptability: “Natural ability can take you far, but without practice and repetition, it’s not enough. In both racing and business, it’s about adapting quickly, refocusing, and constantly improving to handle whatever comes your way.” He added on teamwork and leadership: “Success comes when there’s a balance in the team. Whether racing or running a business, trust among team members and knowing everyone’s role is key. A good leader isn’t just someone who gives orders but listens, learns, and works closely with their team.”

During his speech, Ivan Montik commented on leadership in business: “In today’s fast-paced world, leaders need to be adaptable and ready to make decisions on the fly. It’s not just about managing tasks but about motivating your team, fostering trust, and allowing everyone to contribute to the organization’s success.”

The three days in Lisbon were filled with memorable moments, including the Grand Party celebrating SOFTSWISS’s 15th anniversary, attended by over 500 guests in the best venue in the city. The legendary DJ Benny Benassi took the stage, energizing the audience and turning the celebration into an unforgettable night.

A standout highlight was the Track Day led by Rubens Barrichello, where participants learned directly from the Formula 1 legend. Rubens guided the group through various high-performance driving experiences, including sessions in a Formula 4 car, Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, and Porsche 718. He provided real-time guidance, performance feedback, and expert insights, teaching participants advanced driving skills and techniques, making it an unforgettable learning experience.

SOFTSWISS is now gearing up for its next major appearance at SiGMA Malta in November 2024.