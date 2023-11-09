SOFTSWISS Sportsbook Q3 overview: 80% bets made mobile

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook saw a 37% higher average bet on League of Legends compared to football.

Press release.- In Q3 2023, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook saw a remarkable 37% higher average bet on League of Legends compared to football – the sports betting platform team shares valuable insights.

In terms of statistics, traditional top 5 sports by the number of bets did not bring any surprises:

Football

Tennis

Basketball

Table tennis

Baseball

Counter-Strike continues to hold its ground in the top 10 most popular disciplines by bets, keeping its leadership among cybersports. Another cyber leader, League of Legends, outshines football with a 37% higher average bet. In addition, Dota 2 has become the most profitable among all betting categories. These facts underline the hidden potential of focusing on esports, particularly in light of seasonality. Notably, in Q3, there were more tournaments across various esports than in Q2, positioning cybersports as a potential lifesaver during the low season of traditional summer sports.

Compared to Q3 2022, this year’s Q3 has witnessed a notable uprise in the number of bets, turnover and GGR towards mobile devices. Precisely, 80% of bets were placed via mobile, marking a substantial increase from 65% recorded in the previous year. The growing trend of players opting for mobile phones for betting underscores a strategic shift driven by the inherent convenience these devices offer, especially in live betting scenarios.

Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, commented: “In contrast to the third quarter of the previous year, we note a gradual increase in the share of combo bets. It is a favourable sign for operators, given that the likelihood of winning a combo bet is lower than that of a single one.

“Overall, I am delighted to mark our sustained growth from quarter to quarter. When we compare our performance with the corresponding period last year, we see an extraordinary increase of 438% in the number of bets and that our GGR has surged by an astounding 523%. These remarkable results are a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to innovation demonstrated by my colleagues at the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook and other product teams. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to them for their outstanding contributions.”

In the previous month, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook made a huge step towards new regulated markets, obtaining vital GLI-33 certification. The team representatives will be happy to meet you at Stand 2129 during SiGMA Europe in Malta on November 14-16.