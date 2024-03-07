SOFTSWISS shares 56 major sports betting events for 2024

NBA and The Premier League were some of the top five tournaments contributing to GGR growth last year.

SOFTSWISS has published the Sports Betting Calendar 2024.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a global tech expert with over 15 years of experience providing innovative iGaming solutions, has published the Sports Betting Calendar 2024. The product team has gathered 56 major sports events in one convenient file available for free.

Sports events play a pivotal role in the promotional strategies of sports betting operators, often serving as catalysts for increased player activity and engagement. Launching or bolstering a sportsbook ahead of major events is a well-established tactic that leverages heightened interest and excitement among sports fans, according to the company.

Last year, among the top five tournaments contributing to GGR growth were prominent leagues and competitions like:

NBA

The Premier League

The Serie A

The UEFA Champions League

The Bundesliga

These events draw massive viewership and fan engagement, driving substantial betting activity across various platforms.

Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, commented: “Such tournaments always attract the most attention from the audience. Despite this, we always suggest operators distribute bets among many events and sports to reduce the financial dependence on the outcome of a particular match. That’s why we focused on over 15 sports domains in the Sports Betting Calendar including major esports tournaments so operators can diversify their approach. Strategically aligning promotions and offerings with various high-profile events, operators can stabilise their revenue streams through optimisation.”

The impact of major sports events extends beyond just sportsbooks, influencing various sectors within the gambling industry, including casinos.

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team reveals notable fluctuations in betting patterns during major events such as the FIFA World Cup, with a 10-20% decrease in casino wagering. This underscores the pervasive influence of sports events on consumer behaviour and preferences, as attention is diverted towards large sports competitions.

SOFTSWISS Sportsbook representatives will share more insights about sportsbook launch and promotion during SiGMA Africa Summit 2024 at Stand 25S.