FinteqHub takes Industry Rising Star 2024 at SiGMA Eurasia Awards

SOFTSWISS’ payment gateway triumphs at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards in the Industry Rising Star 2024 category.

Press release.- Celebrating its first anniversary this February, FinteqHub won its first industrial accolade at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards, showcasing its excellence among the most promising players in the Eurasian igaming arena.

About four years back, SOFTSWISS made a solid call to develop an in-house payment gateway, now known as FinteqHub. Shifting from relying on third-party solutions was crucial to have control over the payment infrastructure. After about two years of product development, the team was ready to hit the launch button on the first transactions.

With over 145 talented professionals, each boasting an average of 10 years of tech and consulting experience, FinteqHub tackles various challenges for businesses. FinteqHub simplifies integration for merchants, giving them access to all integrated payment systems. This streamlined process saves time and enhances efficiency.

FinteqHub covers markets in the EU and Canada, Brazil and India, Australia and New Zealand. Apart from PSP support, the company ensures banking assistance. Primarily working in iGaming and betting domains, FinteqHub is open to partnerships with various businesses beyond the industry.

Vadim Drozd, CEO at FinteqHub, expresses his delight about the victory: “As a young and dynamic company, we appreciate our endeavours are recognised by the industry leaders. The past year has been both interesting and demanding for us.

“We successfully completed another PCI DSS audit, restructured our application, and revamped our infrastructure to facilitate even faster integration of diverse payment methods. Throughout the year, we integrated around 30 new payment providers. We have set a certain pace, and I’m encouraging the team to keep up the momentum in the coming year as well.”