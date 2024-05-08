SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator hits €13bn in monthly total bets: Q1’24 recap

SOFTSWISS has prepared special gifts for clients who want to acquire the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator.

SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator revealed the company’s first-quarter results.

Press release.- In Q1 2024, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, an industry-leading renowned game content hub, reached a significant milestone: over 13,000,000,000 euro bets were handled monthly. Over six months, this figure increased by 30 per cent, confirming the tool’s widespread use and growing interest.

Currently, 1,052 brands worldwide are utilising the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s services, an increase of 112 brands from the last quarter.

The Game Aggregator team is expanding its client portfolio, with a strong focus on the Latin American market. The company has increased its regional presence to meet local business needs better. SOFTSWISS recently announced the appointment of Rubens Barrichello, affirming its commitment to the region. Account managers who work with Latin American clients and communicate in their native Portuguese also joined the team in Q1 2024.

In addition to providing high-quality service and technical solutions, the Game Aggregator team aims to assist and consult in attracting and retaining players. Recently, the Game Aggregator launched live game tournaments within its Tournament Tool to enhance player engagement.

Gregory Penkov, head of sales at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, said: “We act as consultants for our clients on attracting and retaining players. We leverage our expertise to help clients promote iGaming content to different audience segments.

“Since the beginning of this year, we have also financially participated in all promotional campaigns initiated by our clients or providers. Increasing the budget for well-thought-out campaigns enhances their reach and effectiveness for casinos, and we are pleased to contribute to our stakeholders’ success.”

See also: SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator launches Live Game Tournaments

Recently, the Game Aggregator also celebrated a milestone of 20,000 games. In Q1 2024, the number of game providers and studios providing games increased by 35 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 263.

The top 3 games during this period were Retro Tapes (Push Gaming), Gates of Olympus (Pragmatic Play), and Sweet Bonanza (Pragmatic Play). The top 3 Crypto games were Wild Spin (Platipus), Limbo (Playdead ApS) and Plinko.

In celebration of the company’s 15th anniversary, SOFTSWISS has prepared special gifts for clients who want to acquire the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator.