SOFTSWISS is ready to heat up the ICE

SOFTSWISS announced its participation in ICE London 2023, 7–9 February.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a software development company that provides innovative solutions for the iGaming business, is delighted to announce its participation in ICE London 2023. The major B2B event for the online gambling industry will take place on 7–9 February at the ExCeL London centre to become a networking hub for game creators, distributors, operators, retailers, innovators, trade associations, strategic bodies, safer gambling charities and regulators.

SOFTSWISS joins the most renowned expo in the iGaming world to continue its flaming promotional campaign that was launched in Malta. This time, the company is set to Heat up the ICE, blazing in with its progressive solutions and cutting-edge technologies. Making its presence heard in London, the innovative provider has become an exclusive partner of the Fire & Ice 20th anniversary event, giving a hand in throwing the most iconic party in the iGaming community.

SOFTSWISS will be presenting in London the whole ecosystem of its top-performing products to enhance the ICE audience awareness of the exclusive features, extensions and benefits of its flagship Casino Platform, diverse and ever-growing content portfolio of the Game Aggregator, the advanced functionality of the Jackpot Aggregator, effective affiliate management and tracking capabilities of Affilka, as well as to deliver the first demonstration of the Sportsbook mobile application.

The company representatives will be waiting for visitors at stand N8-231, ready to speak about the benefits and advantages of the SOFTSWISS cross-product integration and discuss our exclusive product and service offerings.

Andrey Starovoitov, Co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, comments on the SOFTSWISS participation in ICE London: “For us, participating in the industry’s biggest event is significant, so we are doing our best to impress and surprise the iGaming community with our blazing offers.

“SOFTSWISS will not only present our innovative solutions and upgraded products at the show but also the expertise that our employees are pleased to share. We are sure that ICE London will be a remarkable experience, and we invite all our partners and potential clients to the SOFTSWISS stand!”

See also: Vitali Matsukevich, SOFTSWISS: “In 2023 we will consolidate our presence in LatAm”