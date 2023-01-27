SOFTSWISS presents Jackpot Solution for sportsbook projects

Two innovative and multifunctional products designed by the leading iGaming software provider SOFTSWISS are now going live with a cross-product integration.

Press release.- The clients who choose the Sportsbook solution get simultaneous access to jackpot campaigns – an effective business tool to assist player acquisition, engagement and retention.

This step extends the functionality of the sports betting platform, reinforcing it with engaging jackpot mechanics, and continues the line of bonus proposals.

The launch of jackpots in the Sportsbook is expected to increase player retention and, therefore, operator revenue, by capturing the audience’s attention through exciting storylines and new winning options. At the same time, the Jackpot Aggregator extends its reach beyond the online casino ecosystem, unlocking a new dimension of sports betting to grow into.

The combination of these powerful experiences is there to boost the performance of N1 Bet, the first online platform to benefit from the new combo.

To set up a jackpot campaign on the sports betting platform, the operator needs to configure the settings on the both sides:

The Sportsbook : to define a list of jackpot participants and bet requirements that players need to meet to join a jackpot campaign

: to define a list of jackpot participants and bet requirements that players need to meet to join a jackpot campaign The Jackpot Aggregator: to configure the jackpot campaign settings, such as the jackpot pool size, award rules, etc.

The qualifying players will be automatically added to the campaign, getting the chance to hit the jackpot.

Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, comments on the new integration: “We are proud to present a new integration between the two innovative products, the Sportsbook Platform and the Jackpot Aggregator, which is already in use by the first client.

“The operator runs the integration with the full support of account managers, and clients themselves can customise the processes in the back office. We are sure this offering will add much value to any iGaming business.”

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, highlights: “This is a new development milestone for our product, and we see the integration coming through in the best possible way. Previously, N1 Bet, the first path breaker of our new integration, used to leverage the Jackpot Aggregator’s functionality to run campaigns on their casino platform to show great player retention results.

“Now the operator is launching jackpots on their sports betting platform, and we are confident that outstanding results won’t take long to arrive.”

The product heads also note that they are delighted to launch the integration with N1 Bet, highlighting the speed, innovation and ease as the key advantages for the client. The platform players are already exploring the new jackpot functionality and bets, while many exciting features and additions are yet to come.

The N1 Bet team comments: “We strive to improve our product by complementing it with the best offerings available on the market. We already have the experience of launching jackpot campaigns for our online casino, which boosted player interest and delivered excellent results.

“We are now introducing jackpots on the side of our sports betting platform, and we are confident that this will help diversify the player gaming experience and increase engagement. We are grateful to the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook and the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator teams for all their hard work and support every step of the way!”

In 2022, SOFTSWISS launched the first cross-product integration between its Sportsbook Platform and the Game Aggregator.

This year’s new addition to the already established ecosystem reinforces the SOFTSWISS product offering by extending its reach and functionality and creates additional value both for operators and players.

Learn more about the integration at ICE London 2023 at SOFTSWISS stand N8-231, where the teams will be presenting the benefits of the latest proposition.