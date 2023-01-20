SOFTSWISS Sportsbook reflects on its second winning year

The Sportsbook has increased its GGR by 485 per cent year-on-year, while the total bets rose by 795 per cent.

SOFTSWISS Sportsbook celebrates its second anniversary by sharing some interesting statistics about the product, sports betting and, of course, some exciting details about betting during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Press release.- Almost 55 per cent of all sports bets in 2022 were made on soccer, which proves the sport’s leadership position with its 20 per cent year-on-year growth. The solution for online betting projects offered by the innovative tech company SOFTSWISS celebrates its second anniversary and shares expert conclusions about the industry over the years.

Regarding the product statistics, the most popular sports bet on through the platform were as follows:

Soccer – 54.64 per cent

Basketball – 16.32 per cent

Tennis – 15.67 per cent

Commenting on the most popular sports by Bet Sum in 2022, Alexander Kamenetskyi, Head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, highlights that despite the third position, betting on tennis leads by profitability.

“American football and cricket are among the Top 7 sports, which pleasantly surprises us. This shows that they are represented well at the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, and our partners’ marketing campaigns work great for them.”

From the esports perspective, the hugely popular Counter-Strike titles account for almost 75 per cent of all bets. In addition, the rise in the popularity of League of Legends is also noteworthy, with its share of esports betting exceeding 15 per cent.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 played a huge role in captivating bettors, attracting 37.5 per cent of all sports bets during the winter tournament timeframe. The average bet at the tournament was 74 EUR, and the most popular match was the final duel between Argentina & France. However, the most profitable match in terms of betting was Morocco vs Spain, where Morocco, the ‘Cinderella’ of the World Cup, beat the favourites in the championship.

The Sportsbook has increased its GGR by 485 per cent year-on-year, while the total bets rose by 795 per cent, and the turnover was up by 654 per cent. These spectacular numbers highlight the important area of growth the Sportsbook platform unlocks for SOFTSWISS.

Alexander Kamenetskyi comments on the product growth: “We are thrilled that the Sportsbook is growing on all fronts: bets, turnover, profits, and of course, its functionality.

The flexible margin system mastered by our risk team has been a major contributing factor. Twenty new projects and three platforms have also helped us achieve this phenomenal growth. The launch of unique bonuses contributed to the attraction and retention of players in the projects, which also played a significant role.”

2022, in particular, was a breakthrough year for the solution, with the comprehensive back-end work allowing it to be integrated with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, ensuring that operators get two high-quality products in one swift link.

“I want to thank the team and partners for bringing our big cross-product integration to life. It is a really hard and professional effort that has gone a long way to meeting the demands of our clients. I am confident it will help us develop even faster and grow even more in 2023!” extends thanks Mr Kamenetskyi.

The sports betting software SOFTSWISS Sportsbook now offers markets on more than 180 different sports, as well as three exclusive bonus systems: the Lootbox Bonus, Freebet Booster, and Hunting Tournaments. In addition to its burgeoning sports betting offering, it has benefitted from its relationships with a number of well-known brand ambassadors, including esports commentator Kostya Sivko. The Sportsbook and other innovative products by SOFTSWISS will be presented at ICE London 2023, stand N8-231.

