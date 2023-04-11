SOFTSWISS Online Casino Platform helps grow operators’ potential revenue with MetaMask integration

From now on, depositing money from a MetaMask wallet takes only 3 easy steps.

Press release.- The Online Casino Platform by SOFTSWISS, a modular casino management software used worldwide, integrates MetaMask, a software cryptocurrency wallet. From now on, depositing money from a MetaMask wallet takes only 3 easy steps.

The improvement is meant to streamline the depositing process in online games, making it less effort and time-consuming for players. The latter have no longer to go through multiple steps, including QR code scanning, switching between several screens, and copying the information, to bet funds from their MetaMask wallets. The new process allows doing it in three steps while maintaining security:

Select MetaMask on the deposit page. Enter the amount. Confirm.

With the new depositing option integrated, players will face fewer barriers on their gaming journey, so operators may find bigger figures on their accounts. The novelty is able to drive vital key performance indicators upwards – the more players deposit, the higher the total bet amount, GGR, and, as a result, operators’ revenue will be.

“According to the SOFTSWISS State of Digital Coins report, total crypto bets in 2022 reached 20.2bn euro – 24 per cent of the total bets amount. A quarter of all bets, сryptocurrencies continue to play a vital part for any modern brand looking to enhance the overall player experience. That is why we continue implementing crypto tools into our Online Casino Platform and other SOFTSWISS products,” shares the company’s plans Darya Avtukhovich, Head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform.

The SOFTSWISS Online Casino Platform is a modular software for managing player accounts, payment service providers, game vendors, reporting, and analytics. The software can be provided as White Label Casino Solution, Turnkey Casino Solution, or Crypto Casino Solution, giving operators a comprehensive back office for their online casino brand. Built to focus on security and stability, the Crypto Casino Solution includes such features as Bitcoin Gaming Platform, In-Game Currency Conversion, Crypto-Friendly Game Providers, and Crypto Payments.

