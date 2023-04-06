SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator releases new features

The new features give the latter more flexibility in building their jackpot promotions.

Press release.- The innovative solution providing iGaming brands with extensive opportunities and support in launching diverse jackpot campaigns has announced new enhancements to its functionality. The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator expands its customisation capabilities by introducing new pool formation features and limits.

The new features, developed in response to operators’ demands, give the latter more flexibility in building their jackpot promotions by allocating incoming player contributions among different pools, setting necessary limits and replenishing initial amounts for subsequent rounds.

BABY JACKPOT

This feature allows operators to accumulate an amount that can be used as a starting point for the next draw, in parallel with the primary jackpot pool. As a result, the seed is formed in advance, and players are more excited to start the next round. The enhancement offers operators a more dynamic and versatile approach to jackpot formation, potentially leading to larger prize pools.

JACKPOT LIMITS AND OVERFLOW POOL

In addition, operators can set Limits to ensure that the jackpot pool amount and hit range won’t exceed certain values at each level of the running campaign. This functionality makes operators confident that they will not draw an amount higher than they have planned. Once the limit is reached, contributions from placed bets will be redirected to the Overflow Pool. The new functionality gives operators more control and flexibility in managing their jackpot campaigns.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, highlights the main advantages of the new features: “We strive to improve our solution, which significantly enhances the operational efficiency of our clients’ casinos. The latest updates expand the functionality of the Jackpot Aggregator and provide clients with broader opportunities to manage and control jackpot draws without attracting additional resources.

“Also, the new functionality meets the demands of our clients – we regularly collect client feedback to implement sought-after novelties into our solution. Baby Jackpot is an excellent way to increase the pool for new draws, which can definitely engage more players. It is our response to the needs of our clients, who are already using them to improve their business.”

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is a versatile gamification and marketing solution that enables iGaming businesses to enhance their offerings and effectively run promotional jackpot campaigns. As a comprehensive jackpot management system, it is available as a Jackpot-as-a-Service business model and can be easily integrated into any iGaming project.

