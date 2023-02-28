SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator powers first entire casino group

The jackpot campaigns will cover all slots, as well as live and table games of Cleopatra’s six casinos.

The Jackpot Aggregator will run a jackpot campaign for Cleopatra Group.

Press release.- The Jackpot Aggregator, an innovative solution by SOFTSWISS aimed at player retention, is thrilled to announce running a jackpot campaign for Cleopatra Group.

This is the first time the Jackpot Aggregator powers the entire group, which means that players of six casinos run by the same operator have a chance to hit the jackpot.

Cleopatra Group includes six fully licensed and regulated online casinos, including the well-known Cleopatra Casino, Paradise Casino and Bitcoincasino.

Since the launch of its first casino in 2017, the operator has been famous for its variety of themes and games, engaging storylines and regular updates. The group also offers a wide range of bonuses and best-in-class customer support.

Now, with the launch of the jackpot campaign in tandem with the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, Cleopatra Group leverages the progressive solution to offer users a new gaming experience and boost its player retention rates.

The jackpot campaigns will cover all slots, as well as live and table games of Cleopatra’s six casinos. The jackpot pools are progressive and come in three independent jackpot levels: Major (or Mini in Bitcoincasino), Grand, and Mega.

This jackpot campaign has an easy entry threshold for players, with a minimum bet of 0.50 EUR. What is more, two casinos in the group – Kingdom Casino and Rollers Casino – run a shared jackpot activity called Lucky Strike, with a common prize pool available for both casinos’ players.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, comments: “Running a campaign for the entire casino group is an exciting experience with a high level of responsibility, and we are delighted that it is going extremely well.

“Even though the jackpot campaign covers six brands simultaneously, the launch was speedy due to the great communication with Cleopatra Group and our managers’ efforts. We are grateful to the partners for their trust in our product.”

Cleopatra Group notes: “We are excited about running jackpot campaigns in our casinos, as we always strive to improve our users’ gaming experience.

“We are confident that working with the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator will bring significant results for our players and us. Right from the start, at the jackpot set-up phase, we received high-quality support from the partner, and the launch of these campaigns for the six casinos went very quick and smooth.”

The Jackpot Aggregator is a multifunctional solution produced by technology company SOFTSWISS, which helps attract new players and retain them in online casinos. The product is regularly updated and recently started supporting jackpot campaigns with a wide range of cryptocurrencies and jackpots on sports betting platforms.