SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator: first Malta project with N1 Casino

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is pleased to announce the launch of the first jackpot campaign for an operator holding the Malta Gaming Authority licence. This was made possible through the partnership between the Jackpot Aggregator and N1 Casino, the largest project of N1 Partners Group.

N1 Casino now has access to the contemporary jackpot tool, allowing the operator to launch and manage different types of jackpots, including global jackpots among several casino brands. The cooperation started with running a local jackpot campaign to increase player activity and involve the audience in the new kind of entertainment.

“We began offering its services on the Maltese gaming market recently and we are now delighted to announce that the first client in the form of the N1 Casino brand has launched its own jackpot campaign. It’s a significant step for us and our partners in the new market. We strive to inspire each project by further developing the Jackpot Aggregator’s features and opportunities,” noted Aliaksei Douhin, Product Manager at the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator.

Earlier this year, N1 Partners Group brands holding the Curacao licence joined the Jackpot Aggregator and were united by global jackpots.

“We are pleased to continue the strategic cooperation with SOFTSWISS and connect our flagship project, N1 Casino, operating under the Malta licence, to the Jackpot Aggregator. We won’t stop at this stage and will soon connect other projects to the jackpot service. After all, the new functionality increases the unique value proposition of our brands and spurs extra interest from the audience”, commented Yaroslav Laptev, Chief Product Officer of N1 Partners Group.