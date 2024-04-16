SOFTSWISS invests in largest European social casino

SOFTSWISS partnered with Ously Games GmbH.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS acquired a significant stake in Ously Games GmbH, the driving force behind the fastest-growing European social casino SpinArena.net.

As a result of these investments, SOFTSWISS partnered with the German enterprise Ously Games GmbH to develop a new comprehensive software solution for social casinos, aligning with recent iGaming industry trends.

Social casinos, a fast-developing trend in online entertainment, offer a unique fusion of popular casino games and social networking features. Unlike traditional casinos, they operate without real-money betting, utilising virtual currency for gameplay. Social сasinos revenue primarily stems from virtual goods sales, enriching gameplay without monetary risks.

The business model of launching a social casino has no licence requirements or advertising restrictions and grows globally year by year. As per modest estimates of Business Research Insights, the global social casino games market is projected to reach €10bn by 2030. About 85 million people around the globe daily play at social casinos according to the Australian Communications and Media Authority.

The largest by the number of slot games European social casino, SpinArena.net, provided by Ously Games GmbH, has seen its player base triple since the beginning of 2023, surpassing 700 thousand players. With a collection of over 3,000 games from almost 40 providers, the casino reached a one million euro annual turnover.

Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, comments on the agreement: “Anticipating the development of social casinos within the iGaming industry, SOFTSWISS made strategic investments to diversify its portfolio. Together, we aim to create a comprehensive platform for social casinos, enriching the robust ecosystem of iGaming products provided by our company.”

Ously Games GmbH founder Jochen Martinez shares his expectations: “We are delighted to forge a strategic partnership with the global technology provider SOFTSWISS. This alliance brings invaluable insights, innovations, and profound expertise to both parties. The deal demonstrates our commitment to driving growth and mutual development. Collaborating with SOFTSWISS opens new horizons and ensures access to top-notch resources and support essential for thriving in the competitive igaming landscape.”

Social casinos are not just a modern trend. They are revolutionising the future of online gambling. The phenomenon sets new industry standards and offers players an unparalleled, safer gaming experience by providing a unique blend of gaming, social engagement, and innovation.

Players can engage in various activities, such as connecting with friends, sending gifts, and participating in tournaments, all while playing games like poker, slots, and roulette, with an emphasis on social interaction.