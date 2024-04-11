SOFTSWISS & BitStarz celebrate ten years of partnership

For the next few weeks, players have unlimited 10 per cent cashback in all games.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a global igaming software provider, and BitStarz, an award-winning crypto casino, celebrate ten years of partnership. Founded in 2014 on the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, BitStarz was the pioneer in integrating both Bitcoin and fiat transactions.

During this time, the companies have built a mutually beneficial relationship. BitStarz reaps the rewards of SOFTSWISS’ flexible approach, allowing for tailored project customisation. Meanwhile, the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform evolves according to BitStarz’s feedback, enhancing functionality and user experience. For example, Jackopotz Mania, the latest product release from BitStarz, is the result of collaborative efforts.

In addition, BitStarz offers a selection of games, including titles developed by its own game studio, BitStarz Originals, via the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator. The operator also utilises services of the SOFTSWISS Antifraud Team, as well as Affilka, an affiliate management software.

As a result, BitStarz has garnered acclaim from both players and industry experts. Throughout the decade, the online casino has amassed a collection of accolades, including recent “Best Casino” at the AskGamblers Awards 2023 and “Best Online Casino” at the LCB Awards 2023. Moreover, BitStarz received the esteemed AskGamblers Certificate of Trust, further solidifying its reputation.

Vitali Matsukevich, COO at SOFTSWISS, commented: “We are excited to mark this significant milestone, celebrating a decade of fruitful collaboration and shared achievements. Reflecting on our journey, it is remarkable how we have ascended to prominent positions through perseverance, innovation, and mutual support.

“This ten-year partnership embodies resilience, adaptability, and the power of synergy. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to BitStarz. Many more years of collaboration, innovation, and shared success are ahead!”

Moreover, Srdjan Kapor, head of affiliation & acquisition at BitStarz, added: “Ten years ago, we received our very first deposit, and BitStarz Casino was born. SOFTSWISS was one of the reasons for our success. I want to thank our reliable partner for its support, innovative approach, and decade-long collaboration! I am sure there are many more years of partnership ahead.

“We are also happy to celebrate our birthday with players. For the next few weeks, we offer unlimited 10 per cent cashback in all games until we have given away USD 1,000,000!”

As the first in the world to introduce a Bitcoin-optimised online casino solution, SOFTSWISS keeps its leading position in crypto gambling. Regular State of Crypto reports are highly valued in the industry and attract a lot of attention from the audience. This year, SOFTSWISS has also launched a Crypto Podcast Series in partnership with Next.io.